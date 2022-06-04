(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues the week-long tribute to KMAland golf with the 2022 All-KMAland Boys Golf Team.
As a reminder, the All-KMAland Golf Teams are made up of the top golfers from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus select schools from the Bluegrass Conference. With Missouri and Nebraska boys playing spring golf, athletes from KMAland Missouri and Nebraska schools were also considered.
Without further ado, here is your 2022 All-KMAland Boys Golf Team.
Here is a key to understanding the statistical abbreviations that will be used:
CAAVG — Combined Adjusted Average
18HAA — 18-hole Adjusted Average
18HA — 18-hole Average
9HAA — 9-hole Adjusted Average
9HA — 9-hole Average
Noah Carpenter, Junior, Palmyra: The KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year, Carpenter won the Class C state championship to complete a magical run of brilliant golf over the last month of the season. Carpenter, who won the state championship on the third hole of a sudden death playoff, won five other 18-hole tournaments from April 19th to the end of the season, including the East Central Nebraska Conference and Class C District 1 tournaments.
Trevin Cunningham, Senior, Maryville: The KMAland Missouri Golfer of the Year, Cunningham led Maryville to its first team appearance at the state tournament in five years. Cunningham was medalist in three of the Spoofhounds’ five duals this season and also won the Lafayette Irish Invitational. He finished 24th in the Class 3 state tournament.
Jordan Greenwood, Senior, Lewis Central: The state medalist and Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up, Greenwood was one of the area’s most consistent golfers throughout the season. He was the top senior in KMAland, posting averages of 40.45 (CAAVG), 80.27 (18HAA), 76.00 (18HA), 41.21 (9HAA) and 40.20 (9HA).
Ethan Konz, Sophomore, Treynor: An outstanding sophomore season didn’t end the way he would have liked, but there were not many in the area that could claim the kind of scores Konz put down throughout the spring. He led all KMAland golfers with a 39.53 combined adjusted average, a 79.85 18-hole adjusted average and a 76.00 18-hole average (tied with Greenwood).
Jake Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills: The Corner Conference Boys Golfer of the Year played his best golf the later the season got. He was fourth at his sectional tournament, fifth at the district tournament and eighth at the Class 1A state tournament. In a highly competitive Corner Conference, he was among the top six in all five major categories with averages of 45.52 (CAAVG), 88.70 (18HAA), 85.60 (18HA), 46.75 (9HAA) and 45.00 (9HA).
Maverick Schwabe, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic: The KMAland Boys Golfer of the Year, Schwabe won the Hawkeye Ten Conference and had some of the top averages in a fairly loaded group of KMAland golfers. Schwabe’s 39.93 CAAVG and 37.50 9-hole average led the Hawkeye Ten and was the highest finishing KMAlander at their respective state golf tournament, finishing in seventh in Class 2A.