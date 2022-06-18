(KMAland) -- The All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team returns in 2022 with a bit of a different look.
We’ve heard the outcries for honoring some of the best defensive players in KMAland, so that’s what we are going to do. Below you will find an 11-person All-KMAland Offense and an 11-person All-KMAland Defense. It is likely there are boys that could fall into both categories, but we have limited them to one in order to honor 22 different athletes.
Without further ado, say hello to the 2022 All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team.
Note: Hawkeye Ten Conference, Western Iowa Conference, Council Bluffs and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley athletes are eligible for these teams.
ALL-KMALAND OFFENSE
Sam Burmeister, Junior, Treynor
Burmeister was second in KMAland this season with 19 assists, adding 15 goals to the mix, too, and finishing up with 49 total points.
Jonah Churchill, Senior, Lewis Central
Churchill was the top goal scorer for the best team in KMAland, as he led the Titans to a 2A state championship while finishing 18 goals and adding 12 assists.
Colton Costello, Senior, Lewis Central
Another senior standout for the Titans, Costello finished out his career with 17 goals and 10 assists.
Mitchell Dickson, Senior, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley
Dickson tied for third in the state this season with 36 goals and posted 21 assists in leading NV/WCV to the state tournament.
Raydden Grobe, Senior, AHSTW
Grobe was a savant on the pitch again this year, scoring 23 goals and finishing with seven assists in just 13 matches for the Vikings.
Boston Hensley, Junior, Lewis Central
One more from the state champs. Hensley had 10 goals and 12 assists for the Titans, controlling much of the action from the midfield all season long.
Caden Johnson, Junior, Glenwood
Johnson led the area with 70 total points, finishing his junior season with 30 goals and 10 assists, and earned the KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Jade Nanfito, Senior, Glenwood
Nanfito was right there with Johnson as a high-scoring option for the Rams this season. He finished with 23 goals and 13 assists in 18 matches for 59 total points.
Kaden Ogle, Sophomore, Underwood
The top-scoring player in KMAland, Ogle put in 31 goals in just 12 matches this past season. He also had five assists for 67 total points.
Thomas Schwartz, Senior, Treynor
Schwartz was one of the top scoring players in the Western Iowa Conference, finishing out his career with 22 goals and 12 assists.
Gavin Tarbox, Senior, St. Albert
One of only three players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference to score 20+ goals, Tarbox had 21 finishes this season. He also had three assists and 45 total points in 18 matches.
ALL-KMALAND DEFENSE
Easton Adams, Senior, Lewis Central
The top defender for the 2A state champs, which posted 14 shutouts during the 2022 season. Adams also had two goals and one assist.
Christopher Campos, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
Campos was a standout right back for the Monarchs this season, earning All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team honors. He also scored a pair of goals.
Ryder Davidson, Sophomore, Treynor
A first team all-state pick, Davidson also had one goal and three assists in 19 matches while playing defender for the Cardinals.
Will Devine, Senior, Lewis Central
A star goalkeeper for the state champs, Devine had 59 saves and an 86.8% save percentage during his senior season. He allowed just nine goals in 1398 minutes in goal.
Luke Freund, Senior, Harlan
Freund was tabbed as a second team All-Hawkeye Ten choice at defender. He finished with two goals and two assists to help out the offense a bit, too.
Nate Gerling, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley
A terrific 88.4% save percentage for Gerling, who gave up just 11 goals all season and had 84 saves in 1407 minutes played.
Casey Godbout, Sophomore, Glenwood
Godbout allowed just 11 goals in 1383 minutes for the Rams this season. The standout ‘keeper had an 84.7% save percentage and posted 61 saves.
Danny Kinsella, Sophomore, Treynor
Kinsella had seven goals and four assists for the Cardinals, but he was also one of the top defenders in the area. He was a first team All-WIC choice.
Grannt Parrott, Freshman, Abraham Lincoln
Parrott put together a really strong defensive season for the Lynx, and the coaches of the Missouri River Conference noticed in tabbing him on the second team All-MRC.
Nate Petersen, Junior, Treynor
Petersen allowed just nine goals all season, posting 98 saves and a 91.6% save percentage for the Cardinals.
Anthony Silva, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
One final goalkeeper in a year that had plenty of standouts in KMAland at that position, Silva had 102 saves over 857 minutes and was an honorable mention all-state pick.