(KMAland) -- KMA Sports continues the week-long tribute to KMAland golf with the 2022 All-KMAland Girls Golf Team.
As a reminder, the All-KMAland Golf Teams are made up of the top golfers from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, plus Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and select schools from the Bluegrass Conference.
Without further ado, here is your 2022 All-KMAland Girls Golf Team.
Here is a key to understanding the statistical abbreviations that will be used:
CAAVG — Combined Adjusted Average
18HAA — 18-hole Adjusted Average
18HA — 18-hole Average
9HAA — 9-hole Adjusted Average
9HA — 9-hole Average
Addison Brink, Sophomore, Riverside: The Western Iowa Conference Girls Sophomore of the Year, Brink played her best golf of the season down the stretch, qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament. She was fifth in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament and posted a 49.35 CAAVG, 97.18 18HAA, 94.67 18HA, 49.88 9HAA and 47.78 9HA for the season.
Brooklynn Currin, Junior, Treynor: Currin holds the distinction as the only KMAlander that can tout a better average than our KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year Kylie Powers in one of the five major categories. Her 18-hole average of 86.00 led eligible All-KMAland golfers, and she had the highest state finish with a tie for sixth in Class 2A. The WIC runner-up, Currin - a repeat selection from last year - also had averages of 45.07 CAAVG, 90.23 18HAA, 45.01 9HAA and 44.0 9HA.
Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney: Another state qualifier, Dowling won the Corner Conference championship this past season and earned a number of KMAland awards, including the Corner Girls Player of the Year. She posted a 46.91 CAAVG while adding 92.52 18HAA, 88.20 18HA, 48.22 9HAA and 46.60 9HA scores. Her 22nd-place finish was the second-highest among KMAlanders in Class 1A.
Maria Groumoutis, Senior, Creston: The Hawkeye Ten Conference champion, Groumoutis kept the league trophy within the grasp of Creston golf for another year. She was our Hawkeye Ten Girls Player and Senior of the Year, posting a CAAVG of 48.82, an 18HAA of 94.80 and an 18HA of 90.50 to lead her league. She also had a 49.00 9HA and a 50.72 9HAA.
Maddie Lewis, Senior, Treynor: Treynor’s Lewis finished out her career with another strong golf season, advancing to the 2A state golf tournament and earned our Western Iowa Conference Girls Senior of the Year. She was a regional first round champion and narrowly missed a top 10 finish in 2A, tying for 11th. Her averages of 46.67 CAAVG, 94.73 8HAA, 90.50 18HA, 45.44 9HAA and 44.43 9HA led or tied for the lead among KMAland seniors. If there were a KMAland Senior of the Year, it would belong to Lewis, who was an All-KMAlander last year.
Kylie Powers, Junior, IKM-Manning: The KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year, Powers won and won and won some more. She was the WIC champ and took an 8th-place state medal in Class 1A. She led the area in nearly every category with averages of 43.30 (CAAVG), 18HAA (89.00), 9HAA (42.40) and 9HA (41.00). She also broke her school record for low 9-hole score, coming in with a 38. What a year for the two-time All-KMAland Girls Golf Team member.