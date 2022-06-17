(KMAland) -- The All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team returns in 2022 with a bit of a different look.
We’ve heard the outcries for honoring some of the best defensive players in KMAland, so that’s what we are going to do. Below you will find an 11-person All-KMAland Offense and an 11-person All-KMAland Defense. It is likely there are girls that could fall into both categories, but we have limited them to one in order to honor 22 different athletes.
Without further ado, say hello to the 2022 All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team.
Note: Hawkeye Ten Conference, Western Iowa Conference and Council Bluffs and Maryville athletes are eligible for these teams.
ALL-KMALAND OFFENSE
Liberty Bates, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
Bates was one of the best in the area when it came to setting up her teammates, as she ranked second in KMAland with 18 assists while also finding time to score 13 times.
Hana Daoudi, Senior, Lewis Central
The KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Daoudi scored 40 goals and had 10 assists for the Titans, which qualified for another state tournament. In our unofficial survey of area coaches, Daoudi was the first name that was mentioned as the best player in KMAland.
Nora Dougherty, Junior, Glenwood
The leader in the clubhouse for next year’s KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Dougherty had a big year for the Rams with 33 goals and 10 assists in just 15 matches.
Gracie Hays, Junior, Lewis Central
Hays is a tremendous multi- and dual-sport athlete for Lewis Central, and she finished out her junior season for the Titans with 22 goals and 14 assists.
Tieler Hull, Freshman, Underwood
The top-scoring option for the best small school team in the area, Hull worked tirelessly as a dual-sport athlete throughout the spring, and she made her time on the pitch count with 28 goals and nine assists.
Jada Jensen, Junior, Atlantic
Jensen had another monster season for the Trojans in scoring 32 times and passing out four assists in 18 matches.
Cleo Johnson, Senior, Maryville
The KMAland Missouri Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Johnson had 22 goals and 23 assists in another marvelous season for the Spoofhounds.
Marissa Ring, Senior, Tri-Center
One-half of the star twin duo, Marissa had a brilliant 25-goal, 14-assist year to round out her time at Tri-Center.
Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center
An unstoppable force at forward for Tri-Center, Ring put up another 27-goal, 17-assist season to round out a legendary career with the Trojans.
Hanna Schimmer, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
An impressively dominant year for Schimmer, who scored a KMAland-best 44 goals and had 12 assists to help the Lynx advance all the way to the state championship match.
Clara Teigland, Junior, Treynor
Another dominant dual-sporter, Teigland had 26 goals and 22 assists in just 13 matches to put up another impressive season to go with her KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year season in 2021.
ALL-KMALAND DEFENSE
Paige Bracker, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
If there was a captain of the All-KMAland Defensive Team, Bracker would be the one. She was an all-everything defensive star that was also hugely successful on offense with 8 goals and 18 assists.
Lauren Cullin, Senior, Maryville
An outstanding career for the Spoofhounds finished with Cullin earning multiple postseason honors, including first team honors in the Midland Empire Conference and in her district.
Camryn Hosick, Freshman, Thomas Jefferson
Hosick allowed just 25 goals in 1151 minutes and made 232 saves for a 90.3% save percentage, and the coaches of the Missouri River Conference noticed in installing her as a first-team choice.
Shanna Ingram, Senior, Maryville
Another standout defender for the Spoofhounds that helped Maryville finish with seven shutouts in the 2022 season.
Lily Krohn, Sophomore, St. Albert
Krohn was an important piece in the middle of the field for St. Albert, earning first-team all-state honors this season. She also helped the offense with five goals and two assists.
Grace Nightser, Senior, Glenwood
The top ‘keeper in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Nightser only allowed 19 goals in 1112 minutes and finished the season with 91 saves and 82.7% save percentage.
Lola Paulson, Freshman, Underwood
Another member of the Eagles’ outstanding freshman class, Paulson finished the season with eight goals and four assists. She was also a key member of the Eagles defense that finished with nine shutouts.
Lauren Roenfeldt, Senior, Glenwood
Roenfeldt started and played in 14 matches this season for the Rams, earning all-conference, all-district and all-state honors for the Rams. She was key in helping Glenwood post eight shutouts this season.
Savanna Vanderwerf, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
A standout goalkeeper for the Lynx, Vanderwerf allowed just 12 goals in 1415 minutes this season. She had 105 saves and an 89.7% save percentage.
Callie Williams, Senior, Lewis Central
A first-team all-conference choice, Williams was active in 21 matches this year and was a linchpin for a defense that posted nine shutouts. She also scored one goal on the season.
Laura Wurdeman, Junior, Tri-Center
A first-team all-state choice, Wurdeman played in 15 matches with the Trojans and helped T-C post eight shutouts.