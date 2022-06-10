(KMAland) -- The 2022 All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team is here!
This year’s team has three repeat selections, three seniors, three juniors and six state qualifiers.
Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda
One of three repeat honorees, Hartley was the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Junior of the Year after a strong season playing No. 1 for the state-qualifying Cardinals. Hartley teamed with Taylor Cole to win the Hawkeye Ten doubles championship and placed sixth in Class 1A. In addition, Hartley and Nathan Brown were the highest-finishing team at the co-ed state tournament (4th).
Coryl Matheny, Senior, Glenwood
Matheny found her highest gear this season in the sport of tennis. She was arguably the second-best singles player in the area this season, and that’s OK given the success Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun found. She won 15 matches at No. 1 singles, and she grabbed a state medal (7th) to finish out her tennis career.
Landry Miller, Junior, St. Albert
Another repeat selection, Miller was a member of the top doubles team in the area. She and Allison Narmi teamed up to take fifth place in Class 1A doubles. She also played in a very challenging singles division in the area, posting 11 victories.
Lanee Olsen, Junior, Lewis Central
Olsen also saw a big breakthrough season. She advanced to the state tournament in singles, led one of the most successful dual teams in KMAland and won the city championship at No. 1 singles. Her improvement from sophomore to junior season was easy to see.
Jessica Sun, Senior, Shenandoah
The third repeat selection, Sun won this year’s KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year (and last year’s). She advanced as far as you can possibly advance, playing for the 1A state championship before settling for a runner-up finish. She also won the Hawkeye Ten and her district and led the state with 22 wins at No. 1 singles.
Samantha Tidgren, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
A heck of a breakthrough for Tidgren, too, who posted 17 wins at No. 1 singles this season and moved to the state tournament. The Knights were also among the top dual teams in the area, moving through their bracket into the final eight in 1A. What a way to finish her career.