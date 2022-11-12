(KMAland) -- Day six of the week-long extravaganza of volleyball awards is here, and KMA Sports is announcing a six-person All-KMAland Iowa, All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska team. Here they are!
ALL-KMALAND IOWA
Sophie Badding, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
The KMAland Defensive Player of the Year, Badding was second in the state with 169.0 total blocks. She averaged 1.4 blocks per set and 2.7 kills per set while leading the Knights back to the state tournament for the first time in three years.
Avery Dowling, Senior, Sidney
Dowling finished her career with over 2,000 assists, averaging 8.7 during her senior year to earn Corner Conference Setter of the Year honors from KMA Sports. She was also on the Corner Conference Elite and All Senior teams.
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood
The Western Iowa Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Jacobsen averaged 4.6 kills per set and hit just under .300 efficiency. Jacobsen, who was the WIC Junior of the Year by KMA Sports, also had 1.2 digs and 0.4 blocks per set.
Ella Myler, Senior, Missouri Valley (REPEAT SELECTION)
The WIC Senior of the Year also lands on the All-KMAland Team. Myler had 3.4 kills, 2.9 digs and 0.3 blocks per set this past season. She hit .352 efficiency for the Big Reds and continued that at the KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series in earning All-Tournament Team honors for the championship team.
Molly Romano, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Romano was named the KMAland Setter of the Year earlier this week and was so dominant in her position that she was the Missouri River Conference Offensive Player and Setter of the Year (among other things). Romano averaged 7.9 assists, 1.4 kills and 2.2 digs per set.
Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (REPEAT SELECTION)
The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year went to Williams, who used her high-flying and ambidextrous skills to cause fits for opposing players. Williams averaged 4.2 kills per set while hitting .347 efficiency this season. She also added 4.1 digs and 0.4 blocks per set for the Wolverines.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI
Natalie Hedlund, Senior, East Atchison (REPEAT SELECTION)
The KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year, Hedlund finished out her career by leading East Atchison to the Final Four for the first time in school history. She averaged 3.9 kills and hit .300 efficiency while adding 3.0 digs per set and tallying 81 total blocks.
Rylee Jenkins, Junior, Rock Port (REPEAT SELECTION)
Another repeat from last year, Jenkins had another terrific season with 3.4 kills per set and a .248 kill efficiency. Jenkins also averaged 1.2 aces and 3.4 digs per set while posting 67 total blocks for the year.
Kennedy Kurz, Senior, Maryville (REPEAT SELECTION)
Kurz was all over the floor this season, finishing the year with 681 digs. That total ranks second on the MaxPreps stats page, as she averaged 6.4 scoops per set in a terrific follow-up to last year’s great season. She also served 31 aces and put in 31 kills for good measure.
Claire Martin, Junior, East Atchison (REPEAT SELECTION)
Martin nearly had 1,000 assists for the SEASON! She had 993 total and averaged 8.9 assists per game while teaming with East Atchison’s fantastic array of hitters to push them to the aforementioned Final Four. Martin also averaged 3.1 digs per set and had 78 aces on the year.
Lizzie Schlueter, Sophomore, East Atchison
It’s the only new blood on the All-KMAland Missouri Team this year. Schlueter earned it, too, with 2.4 kills and 2.2 digs per set while also posting 72 total blocks and 47 total aces.
Rylee Vierthaler, Senior, Maryville (REPEAT SELECTION)
Last season’s KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year had another strong senior season with 5.2 kills per set and a .250 hitting efficiency for the Spoofhounds. She also had 41 aces, 35 total blocks and averaged 3.2 digs per set.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA
Tatum Backemeyer, Junior, Elmwood-Murdock
Backemeyer was all over the back row again this year for Elmwood-Mrudock, finishing the season with 5.9 digs per set and is nearing 1,500 total digs for her career. She also averaged nearly one assist per set and had a career-best 51 aces.
Arely Cabrales, Junior, Johnson County Central
Cabrales had a record-breaking year for the Thunderbirds, leading them to the district final round. She posted 8.6 assists per set, improving by 1.6 from a year ago. She was also active on defense with 2.3 digs per set and had career-highs with 42 aces and 41 kills.
Lauren Harms, Junior, Sterling
Harms did a lot for the Jets this season, including lead the team with 3.3 kills per set. She also had 52 total aces, 108 total blocks (1.4 per set), 1.7 digs per set and may or may not have driven the team bus.
Aspen Meyer, Senior, Lourdes Central Catholic (REPEAT SELECTION)
A strong all-around player for the Knights, Meyer averaged 4.4 kills and 3.0 digs per set this year. She hit just over .200 on the year and served 53 aces.
Kadyn Sisco, Junior, Syracuse
The KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year had a huge breakout from last season to this season, posting 5.1 kills per game while hitting a solid .265. She was also heavy on the block with 70 swats and averaged 2.7 digs per set.
Jordan Vogler, Junior, Elmwood-Murdock
A big year for Vogler, who took over the lead role for the Knights and put up 5.0 kills per set to go with 3.0 digs per frame.