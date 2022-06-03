(KMAland) -- For the first time, KMA Sports presents and introduces the 2022 All-KMAland Nebraska Baseball Team.
In our quest to honor as many KMAland athletes and seasons as possible, we bring you our nine-player team in celebrating KMAland Nebraska baseball. Eligible athletes are those from Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Platte Valley and Plattsmouth.
Without further ado, here is the 2022 All-KMAland Nebraska Baseball Team.
Carson Bredemeier, SR, Falls City: Bredemeier had a great year at the plate with a .356/.508/.511 hitting line over 15 games, finishing with four doubles and a home run. He also led the team with 28.2 innings and 27 strikeouts on the bump.
Sam Campin, SR, Plattsmouth: The Simpson baseball recruit and KMAland Nebraska XC Runner of the Year, Campin struck out 32 in 24 innings on the mound and finished with a .297 batting average that included a pair of home runs and a triple.
Drew Iverson, JR, Plattsmouth: Arguably the best pitcher in KMAland Nebraska, Iverson threw 29 innings, struck out 69 (6th in the state) and walked just 12 for the Blue Devils this season. He had a 3.38 ERA on the bump and also added a bit at the plate with seven doubles, a home run and 17 RBI.
Cael Kreifel, JR, Nebraska City: Kreifel was terrific at the plate all season, finishing with 34 hits and 21 RBI over 21 games while hitting .479/.565/.704 during his junior spring for the Pioneers. Kreifel posted seven doubles and three home runs and had 24 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.
Hayden Lewis, SR, Platte Valley: The KMAland Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year, Lewis had a big season for the Patriots, posting a .465/.621/.805 batting line, smacking five doubles, four home runs and two triples in 23 games played. The Nebraska recruit set multiple school records over a career that was just three seasons long.
Gage Olsen, SO, Plattsmouth: Olsen had a terrific .377/.503/.422 batting line for the season, finishing with 13 walks and just six strikeouts for the season. He stole 11 bags, and posted four doubles, 12 runs and 10 RBI.
Sloan Pelican, SO, Nebraska City: Terrific season for Pelican, who had a .431 batting average, .558 on-base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage that ranked second behind Lewis among KMAlanders. He played in 21 games, had 28 hits, drove in 25 runs and posted seven doubles and five home runs. He also had 16 strikeouts, a 2.42 ERA and a 4-1 record over 17.1 innings pitched.
Sam Petersen, SR, Platte Valley: Petersen was consistent and effective at the plate with a .429/.459/.671 batting line that included 30 total hits in 23 games. Seven of those were doubles while two each were triples and home runs. He was also a savant on the bases with 18 steals in 18 attempts.
Carter Washburn, SR, Platte Valley: The Ashland-Greenwood grad and Buena Vista recruit, Washburn was a solid two-way player with a .394/.488/.521 batting line this past spring. He finished with 28 total hits, drove in 19 and scored 27 times in 22 games. He was a perfect 15 for 15 in stolen base attempts.