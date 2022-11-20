XCountryAllState.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The final day of the seven-day extravaganza of KMA Sports cross country awards arrives with our KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams.

Each class has a seven-person all-state team and a class Runner of the Year highlighted in bold based on the results of the state cross country meet. KMA Sports also introduced the Elite All-State teams with the top seven times across the state, including KMA Sports Cross Country Runners of the Year Paityn Noe of Ballard and Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic.

View the KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams below.

CLASS 1A GIRLS ALL-STATE

Madison Brouwer, SR, Sibley-Ocheyedan

Maddy Childs, SR, Grand View Christian

Mackenzie Harger, FR, Earlham

Madison Marco, SR, Sibley-Ocheyedan

Nora Peterson, SO, Alta-Aurelia

Alyssa Richman, SO, Manson Northwest Webster

Noelle Steines, SO, Calamus-Wheatland 

CLASS 1A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine 

Payton Griebel, JR, Bellevue

Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

Ethan Loutzenheiser, JR, Madrid

Aidan O’Neil, JR, Regina Catholic

Justin Rygh, JR, Lake Mills

CLASS 2A GIRLS ALL-STATE 

Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

Danielle Hostetler, JR, Mid-Prairie 

Katelyn Johnston, SR, Osage

Clare Kelly, SR, Van Meter

Kinze Shea, JR, Crestwood

Hillary Trainor, JR, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Mackenzie Wilson, SO, Jesup

CLASS 2A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Clay Bohlmann, SO, Tipton

AJ Bonnesen, SR, Danville/New London

Aaron Fynaardt, SR, Des Moines Christian

Evan Osler, SO, Okoboji

Charlie Sieck, SR, Starmont West Central

Caleb Ten Pas, FR, Des Moines Christian

Solomon Zaugg, JR, Mediapolis

CLASS 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE 

Iris Dahl, FR, Washington

Marisa Ferebee, FR, Pella

Lourdes Mason, SR, Mount Vernon-Lisbon

Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard 

Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

Geneva Timmerman, SR, ADM

Kayla Young, SR, Solon

CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Canaan Dunham, FR, Pella

Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

Isaiah Hammerand, SR, Western Dubuque

Jedidiah Osgood, SR, Marion

Zach Sporaa, SR, North Polk

Tommy Tynnismaa, JR, South Tama County

William Wadsley, SR, Gilbert

CLASS 4A GIRLS ALL-STATE

Adrienne Buettner-Cable, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt 

Addison Dorenkamp, JR, WDM Valley

Julia Gehl, JR, Dubuque Hempstead

Claire Helmers, SO, Ames

Abi Hahn, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt

Rondi Quass, SR, Ankeny Centennial

Olivia Verde, JR, Johnston

CLASS 4A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Jackson Heidesch, SR, Dowling Catholic 

Flynn Milligan, SR, Dowling Catholic

Jacob Mumey, SR, Pleasant Valley

Carson Owens, SR, Southeast Polk

Jaxson Plumb, SR, Johnston

Ford Washburn, SR, Iowa City High

Miles Wilson, SR, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

KMA SPORTS GIRLS ELITE ALL-STATE

Adrienne Buettner-Cable, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt 

Addison Dorenkamp, JR, WDM Valley

Julia Gehl, JR, Dubuque Hempstead

Abi Hahn, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt

Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard  

Rondi Quass, SR, Ankeny Centennial

Olivia Verde, JR, Johnston

KMA SPORTS BOYS ELITE ALL-STATE 

Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central 

Jackson Heidesch, SR, Dowling Catholic 

Flynn Milligan, SR, Dowling Catholic 

Jacob Mumey, SR, Pleasant Valley

Jedidiah Osgood, SR, Marion

Jaxson Plumb, SR, Johnston

Ford Washburn, SR, Iowa City High

