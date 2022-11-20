(KMAland) -- The final day of the seven-day extravaganza of KMA Sports cross country awards arrives with our KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams.
Each class has a seven-person all-state team and a class Runner of the Year highlighted in bold based on the results of the state cross country meet. KMA Sports also introduced the Elite All-State teams with the top seven times across the state, including KMA Sports Cross Country Runners of the Year Paityn Noe of Ballard and Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic.
View the KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Madison Brouwer, SR, Sibley-Ocheyedan
Maddy Childs, SR, Grand View Christian
Mackenzie Harger, FR, Earlham
Madison Marco, SR, Sibley-Ocheyedan
Nora Peterson, SO, Alta-Aurelia
Alyssa Richman, SO, Manson Northwest Webster
Noelle Steines, SO, Calamus-Wheatland
CLASS 1A BOYS ALL-STATE
Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
Payton Griebel, JR, Bellevue
Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
Ethan Loutzenheiser, JR, Madrid
Aidan O’Neil, JR, Regina Catholic
Justin Rygh, JR, Lake Mills
CLASS 2A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
Danielle Hostetler, JR, Mid-Prairie
Katelyn Johnston, SR, Osage
Clare Kelly, SR, Van Meter
Kinze Shea, JR, Crestwood
Hillary Trainor, JR, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Mackenzie Wilson, SO, Jesup
CLASS 2A BOYS ALL-STATE
Clay Bohlmann, SO, Tipton
AJ Bonnesen, SR, Danville/New London
Aaron Fynaardt, SR, Des Moines Christian
Evan Osler, SO, Okoboji
Charlie Sieck, SR, Starmont West Central
Caleb Ten Pas, FR, Des Moines Christian
Solomon Zaugg, JR, Mediapolis
CLASS 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Iris Dahl, FR, Washington
Marisa Ferebee, FR, Pella
Lourdes Mason, SR, Mount Vernon-Lisbon
Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard
Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
Geneva Timmerman, SR, ADM
Kayla Young, SR, Solon
CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-STATE
Canaan Dunham, FR, Pella
Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
Isaiah Hammerand, SR, Western Dubuque
Jedidiah Osgood, SR, Marion
Zach Sporaa, SR, North Polk
Tommy Tynnismaa, JR, South Tama County
William Wadsley, SR, Gilbert
CLASS 4A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Adrienne Buettner-Cable, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt
Addison Dorenkamp, JR, WDM Valley
Julia Gehl, JR, Dubuque Hempstead
Claire Helmers, SO, Ames
Abi Hahn, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt
Rondi Quass, SR, Ankeny Centennial
Olivia Verde, JR, Johnston
CLASS 4A BOYS ALL-STATE
Jackson Heidesch, SR, Dowling Catholic
Flynn Milligan, SR, Dowling Catholic
Jacob Mumey, SR, Pleasant Valley
Carson Owens, SR, Southeast Polk
Jaxson Plumb, SR, Johnston
Ford Washburn, SR, Iowa City High
Miles Wilson, SR, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
KMA SPORTS GIRLS ELITE ALL-STATE
Adrienne Buettner-Cable, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt
Addison Dorenkamp, JR, WDM Valley
Julia Gehl, JR, Dubuque Hempstead
Abi Hahn, SR, Des Moines Roosevelt
Paityn Noe, SR, Ballard
Rondi Quass, SR, Ankeny Centennial
Olivia Verde, JR, Johnston
KMA SPORTS BOYS ELITE ALL-STATE
Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
Jackson Heidesch, SR, Dowling Catholic
Flynn Milligan, SR, Dowling Catholic
Jacob Mumey, SR, Pleasant Valley
Jedidiah Osgood, SR, Marion
Jaxson Plumb, SR, Johnston
Ford Washburn, SR, Iowa City High