(KMAland) -- KMA Sports’ week long Tennis awards extravaganza ends today with KMAland All-State Tennis Teams.
This year’s team features the top six finishers from each class and the top three doubles teams.
GIRLS CLASS 1A SINGLES
Ella Tallett, SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (Champion)
Le Yuan Sun, SR, Shenandoah (Runner-up)
Alli Hagness, JR, Columbus Catholic (3rd Place)
Catherine Straus, JR, Spirit Lake (4th Place)
Sophia Fain, JR, Columbus Catholic (5th Place)
Emily Blom, SO, Pella (6th Place)
GIRLS CLASS 1A DOUBLES
Ally Burger & Courtney Carstensen, Cedar Rapids Xavier (Champion)
Ella Dilulio & Allison Halligan, Assumption (Runner-up)
Chloe Butler & Avery Hogan, Columbus Catholic (3rd Place)
GIRLS CLASS 2A SINGLES
Claire Gu, JR, Valley (Champion)
Allison Szalay, SR, Dowling Catholic (Runner-up)
Maya Mallavarapu, JR, Cedar Falls (3rd Place)
Kira Smith, FR, Ankeny (4th Place)
Lauren Masengarb, SO, Pleasant Valley (5th Place)
Ella Gilbert, SO, Iowa City Liberty (6th Place)
GIRLS CLASS 2A DOUBLES
Katelynn Kock & Kathryn Zylstra, Cedar Rapids Washington (Champion)
Mackenzie Klein & Ava Petersen, Dowling Catholic (Runner-up)
Elizabeth Alves & Andrea Porubcin, Bettendorf (3rd Place)
BOYS CLASS 1A SINGLES
Brady Hortsmann, SR, Xavier (Champion)
Caden Branum, SO, Decorah (Runner-up)
Ethan Moon, SO, North Polk (3rd Place)
Joseph Li, SR, St. Edmond (4th Place)
Alejo Marcon, SR, Pella Christian (5th Place)
Roan Martineau, SO. Wahlert (6th Place)
BOYS CLASS 1A DOUBLES
Declan Coe & Hugh Corter, Cedar Rapids Xavier (Champion)
Caleb Briggs & Jacob Briggs, Pella (Runner-up)
Colin Reis & Harrison Dahm, Denison-Schleswig (3rd Place)
BOYS CLASS 2A SINGLES
Daniel Lu, SR, Dowling Catholic (Champion)
Jake Dolphin SR, Pleasant Valley (Runner-up)
Kaden Taylor, SO, Waukee Northwest (3rd Place)
Quinn Monson, SO, Waukee (4th Place)
Caleb Peterson, JR, Ankeny Centennial (5th Place)
Seth Smigel, FR, Iowa City West (6th Place)
BOYS CLASS 2A DOUBLES
Jayden Shin & Samir Singh, Iowa City West (Champion)
Brady Adams & Nathan Barlow, Pleasant Valley (Runner-up)
Vyas Amalkar & Cam Johnson, Valley (3rd Place)