AllStateTeamsBoys.jpg
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The final day of our seven-day extravaganza of boys basketball awards finishes with our latest KMA Sports All-State Teams.

KMA Sports has picked our top five players in each of the four classes, as well as the top five overall for an “Elite Team,” an All-Senior, All-Junior, All-Sophomore and All-Freshman Team. Each class also has a KMA Sports Player of the Year. View our selections below.

&Denotes Class Player of the Year

**Denotes repeat selection

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE

Kaleb Cornilsen, SR, Easton Valley: 22.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.0 SPG, 56.6 eFG%

Carson Michels, SR, Marquette Catholic: 29.1 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.9 SPG, 54.5 eFG%

**&Trey Shearer, SR, Montezuma: 24.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG, 68.1 eFG%

Daniel Tobiloba, SO, Grand View Christian: 10.0 PPG, 15.9 RPG, 4.9 BPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 72.3 eFG%

Angelo Winkel, SR, Bishop Garrigan: 28.6 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 3.6 BPG, 2.3 PG, 60.7 eFG%

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE

**&Cooper DeJean, SR, OABCIG: 25.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 62.0 eFG%

Dane Fuller, SR, Dike-New Hartford: 21.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.3 SPG, 63.9 eFG%

**Lucas Lorenzen, JR, Okoboji: 23.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 50.5 eFG%

Camden Schroeder, SR, East Sac County: 22.4 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 3.8 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 61.6 eFG%

Tanner Te Slaa, JR, Boyden-Hull: 21.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, 59.4 eFG%

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE

Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood: 24.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.8 APG, 0.9 BPG, 48.9 eFG%

Andrew Formanek, SR, Clear Lake: 17.5 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.6 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 58.1 eFG%

Keaton Kutcher, SR, Mount Vernon: 21.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.1 SPG, 1.3 APG, 54.3 eFG%

&Karter Petzenhauser, JR, Spencer: 23.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 61.7 eFG%

Luke Rankin, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes: 13.0 PPG, 8.3 APG, 2.8 RPG, 2.4 SPG, 53.1 eFG%

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE

**&Tucker DeVries, SR, Waukee: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 60.4 eFG%

Josh Dix, JR, Abraham Lincoln: 19.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 63.6 eFG%

**Michael Duax, SR, Dubuque Hempstead: 21.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 62.6 eFG%

Payton Sandfort, SR, Waukee: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 66.1 eFG%

Landon Wolf, SR, Cedar Falls: 16.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 61.1 eFG%

KMA SPORTS ALL-SENIOR TEAM

Cooper DeJean, SR, OABCIG: 25.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 62.0 eFG%

Tucker DeVries, SR, Waukee: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 60.4 eFG%

Michael Duax, SR, Dubuque Hempstead: 21.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 62.6 eFG%

Payton Sandfort, SR, Waukee: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 66.1 eFG%

Trey Shearer, SR, Montezuma: 24.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG, 68.1 eFG%

KMA SPORTS ALL-JUNIOR TEAM

Lucas Lorenzen, JR, Okoboji: 23.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 50.5 eFG%

Karter Petzenhauser, JR, Spencer: 23.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 61.7 eFG%

Wiley Sherburne, JR, Janesville: 22.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 BPG, 63.9 eFG%

Tanner Te Slaa, JR, Boyden-Hull: 21.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, 59.4 eFG%

DaVares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East: 24.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.8 SPG, 51.5 eFG%

KMA SPORTS ALL-SOPHOMORE TEAM

Omaha Biliew, SO, Waukee: 10.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.1 BPG, 67.9 eFG%

Keaten Bonderson, SO, Gehlen Catholic: 20.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 63.6 eFG%

Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr: 21.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.7 APG, 3.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 59.1 eFG%

Blaise Porter, SO, New London: 22.4 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.2 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 58.4 eFG%

Daniel Tobiloba, SO, Grand View Christian: 10.0 PPG, 15.9 RPG, 4.9 BPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 72.3 eFG%

KMA SPORTS ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Cam Buffington, FR, Winfield-Mt. Union: 17.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 48.5 eFG%

Jack Cooley, FR, Clarke: 15.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.4 BPG, 1.6 SPG, 49.0 eFG%

Grady Jeppesen, FR, Riverside: 16.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.6 SPG, 55.9 eFG%

Brooks Moore, FR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont: 13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, 50.2 eFG%

Drew Wagner, FR, Waterloo Christian: 13.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 63.1 eFG%

KMA SPORTS ELITE TEAM

**Cooper DeJean, SR, OABCIG: 25.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 62.0 eFG%

&Tucker DeVries, SR, Waukee: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 60.4 eFG%

**Michael Duax, SR, Dubuque Hempstead: 21.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 62.6 eFG%

Payton Sandfort, SR, Waukee: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 66.1 eFG%

Angelo Winkel, SR, Bishop Garrigan: 28.6 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 3.6 BPG, 2.3 PG, 60.7 eFG%

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.