(KMAland) -- The final day of our seven-day extravaganza of boys basketball awards finishes with our latest KMA Sports All-State Teams.
KMA Sports has picked our top five players in each of the four classes, as well as the top five overall for an “Elite Team,” an All-Senior, All-Junior, All-Sophomore and All-Freshman Team. Each class also has a KMA Sports Player of the Year. View our selections below.
&Denotes Class Player of the Year
**Denotes repeat selection
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Kaleb Cornilsen, SR, Easton Valley: 22.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.0 SPG, 56.6 eFG%
Carson Michels, SR, Marquette Catholic: 29.1 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.9 SPG, 54.5 eFG%
**&Trey Shearer, SR, Montezuma: 24.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG, 68.1 eFG%
Daniel Tobiloba, SO, Grand View Christian: 10.0 PPG, 15.9 RPG, 4.9 BPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 72.3 eFG%
Angelo Winkel, SR, Bishop Garrigan: 28.6 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 3.6 BPG, 2.3 PG, 60.7 eFG%
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
**&Cooper DeJean, SR, OABCIG: 25.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 62.0 eFG%
Dane Fuller, SR, Dike-New Hartford: 21.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.3 SPG, 63.9 eFG%
**Lucas Lorenzen, JR, Okoboji: 23.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 50.5 eFG%
Camden Schroeder, SR, East Sac County: 22.4 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 3.8 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 61.6 eFG%
Tanner Te Slaa, JR, Boyden-Hull: 21.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, 59.4 eFG%
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood: 24.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.8 APG, 0.9 BPG, 48.9 eFG%
Andrew Formanek, SR, Clear Lake: 17.5 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.6 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 58.1 eFG%
Keaton Kutcher, SR, Mount Vernon: 21.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.1 SPG, 1.3 APG, 54.3 eFG%
&Karter Petzenhauser, JR, Spencer: 23.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 61.7 eFG%
Luke Rankin, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes: 13.0 PPG, 8.3 APG, 2.8 RPG, 2.4 SPG, 53.1 eFG%
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
**&Tucker DeVries, SR, Waukee: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 60.4 eFG%
Josh Dix, JR, Abraham Lincoln: 19.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 63.6 eFG%
**Michael Duax, SR, Dubuque Hempstead: 21.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 62.6 eFG%
Payton Sandfort, SR, Waukee: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 66.1 eFG%
Landon Wolf, SR, Cedar Falls: 16.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 61.1 eFG%
KMA SPORTS ALL-SENIOR TEAM
Cooper DeJean, SR, OABCIG: 25.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 62.0 eFG%
Tucker DeVries, SR, Waukee: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 60.4 eFG%
Michael Duax, SR, Dubuque Hempstead: 21.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 62.6 eFG%
Payton Sandfort, SR, Waukee: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 66.1 eFG%
Trey Shearer, SR, Montezuma: 24.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG, 68.1 eFG%
KMA SPORTS ALL-JUNIOR TEAM
Lucas Lorenzen, JR, Okoboji: 23.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 50.5 eFG%
Karter Petzenhauser, JR, Spencer: 23.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 61.7 eFG%
Wiley Sherburne, JR, Janesville: 22.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 BPG, 63.9 eFG%
Tanner Te Slaa, JR, Boyden-Hull: 21.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, 59.4 eFG%
DaVares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East: 24.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.8 SPG, 51.5 eFG%
KMA SPORTS ALL-SOPHOMORE TEAM
Omaha Biliew, SO, Waukee: 10.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.1 BPG, 67.9 eFG%
Keaten Bonderson, SO, Gehlen Catholic: 20.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 63.6 eFG%
Jaixen Frost, SO, Mount Ayr: 21.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.7 APG, 3.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG, 59.1 eFG%
Blaise Porter, SO, New London: 22.4 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.2 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 58.4 eFG%
Daniel Tobiloba, SO, Grand View Christian: 10.0 PPG, 15.9 RPG, 4.9 BPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 72.3 eFG%
KMA SPORTS ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Cam Buffington, FR, Winfield-Mt. Union: 17.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 48.5 eFG%
Jack Cooley, FR, Clarke: 15.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.4 BPG, 1.6 SPG, 49.0 eFG%
Grady Jeppesen, FR, Riverside: 16.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.6 SPG, 55.9 eFG%
Brooks Moore, FR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont: 13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, 50.2 eFG%
Drew Wagner, FR, Waterloo Christian: 13.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 63.1 eFG%
KMA SPORTS ELITE TEAM
**Cooper DeJean, SR, OABCIG: 25.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 62.0 eFG%
&Tucker DeVries, SR, Waukee: 18.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 60.4 eFG%
**Michael Duax, SR, Dubuque Hempstead: 21.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 62.6 eFG%
Payton Sandfort, SR, Waukee: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 66.1 eFG%
Angelo Winkel, SR, Bishop Garrigan: 28.6 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 3.6 BPG, 2.3 PG, 60.7 eFG%