(KMAland) -- Teagon Kasperbauer was named the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, and Harlan rolled into a state quarterfinal in Class 3A.
Teagon Kasperbauer had a big night with 222 yards passing and four touchdowns to lift Harlan to their 10th straight win. Kasperbauer, who completed 15 of 18 passes, was named the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night.
Aidan Hall had 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Connor Frame had five receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
IOWA CLASS 3A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49 Sioux Center 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 Algona 14
Pod 2
Humboldt 47 Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6
Independence 26 Benton Community 6
Pod 3
Harlan 45 Ballard 0
Nevada 34 ADM 26
Pod 4
West Delaware 48 Grinnell 0
Solon 24 Davenport Assumption 17