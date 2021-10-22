Lane Spieker, Cade Ticknor, Austin Williams.jpg

Lane Spieker, Cade Ticknor, Austin Williams

(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Audubon Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys and CAM all advanced in 8-Player state playoff action on Friday.

Fremont-Mills 68 Baxter 38 

Audubon 55 Stanton-Essex 20 

Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon.jpg

Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon

Matthew Beisswenger went 7-for-7 on extra points and made a pair of field goals while also kicking nine touchbacks to lead Audubon.

CAM, Anita 66 East Mills 0 

Lane Spieker had 10 carries for 208 yards and five touchdowns while Cade Ticknor posted 91 yards rushing and two scores of his own. Austin Williams picked up 90 yards rushing and a touchdown and an interception on defense.

Lenox 52 Lamoni 8 

Gabe Funk, Lenox.jpg

Gabe Funk, Lenox

Gabe Funk went 4-for-5 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lenox in the win. Isaac Grundman added 201 rushing and five scores to go with a punt return for a touchdown. Johnathan Weaver tallied 64 yards receiving and a touchdown. 

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 BGM 52 

Logan Wearmouth, Kade Mullins, Hunter Anthony.jpg

Logan Wearmouth, Kade Mullins, Hunter Anthony.

Logan Wearmouth (110 yards, TD), Kade Mullins (182 yards, 4 TD) and Hunter Anthony (148 yards, 3 TD) all had big nights on the ground for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Wearmouth added a 14-yard pick six and a 41 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The two teams combined for 1,010 total offensive yards. 

English Valleys 36 Southeast Warren 15 

Beau Flander, English Valleys.jpg

Beau Flander, English Valleys

Beau Flander had 272 yards rushing and three touchdowns for English Valleys in the win.

