(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Audubon Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys and CAM all advanced in 8-Player state playoff action on Friday.
Fremont-Mills 68 Baxter 38
Audubon 55 Stanton-Essex 20
Matthew Beisswenger went 7-for-7 on extra points and made a pair of field goals while also kicking nine touchbacks to lead Audubon.
CAM, Anita 66 East Mills 0
Lane Spieker had 10 carries for 208 yards and five touchdowns while Cade Ticknor posted 91 yards rushing and two scores of his own. Austin Williams picked up 90 yards rushing and a touchdown and an interception on defense.
Lenox 52 Lamoni 8
Gabe Funk went 4-for-5 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lenox in the win. Isaac Grundman added 201 rushing and five scores to go with a punt return for a touchdown. Johnathan Weaver tallied 64 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 BGM 52
Logan Wearmouth (110 yards, TD), Kade Mullins (182 yards, 4 TD) and Hunter Anthony (148 yards, 3 TD) all had big nights on the ground for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Wearmouth added a 14-yard pick six and a 41 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The two teams combined for 1,010 total offensive yards.
English Valleys 36 Southeast Warren 15
Beau Flander had 272 yards rushing and three touchdowns for English Valleys in the win.
CLASS 8-PLAYER FIRST ROUND
Remsen, St. Mary’s 48 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Kingsley-Pierson 30 Harris-Lake Park 13
Turkey Valley 54 Springville 14
Don Bosco 54 Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69 Dunkerton 8
WACO, Wayland 39 Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Montezuma 36 New London 34
Kee, Lansing 50 Northwood-Kensett 45
Newell-Fonda 63 Janesville 8
GTRA 58 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
Griswold 54 River Valley 22
Bedford 42 Mormon Trail 22
Woodbine 54 Glidden-Ralston 15
West Bend-Mallard 72 Boyer Valley 27