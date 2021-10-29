(KMAland) -- Audubon and CAM were winners while Fremont-Mills, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys had their seasons come to a finish in 8-Player state playoff action on Friday.
Pod 3: Audubon 63 Montezuma 14
Gavin Smith had 301 yards and six touchdowns rushing on 22 carries and threw for 42 yards to lead Audubon.
Pod 4: CAM 46 Fremont-Mills 20
Lane Spieker rushed for over 300 yards and had six touchdowns in the win for CAM. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Pod 4: Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14
Find a complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Remsen, St. Mary’s 46 Kingsley-Pierson 6
Don Bosco 54 GTRA 20
Pod 2
Easton Valley 60 English Valleys 7
Kee, Lansing 42 Turkey Valley 40
Pod 3
WACO, Wayland 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
Audubon 63 Montezuma 14
Pod 4
CAM 46 Fremont-Mills 20
Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14