(KMAland) -- Audubon and CAM were winners while Fremont-Mills, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys had their seasons come to a finish in 8-Player state playoff action on Friday.

Pod 3: Audubon 63 Montezuma 14 

Gavin Smith had 301 yards and six touchdowns rushing on 22 carries and threw for 42 yards to lead Audubon.

Pod 4: CAM 46 Fremont-Mills 20 

Lane Spieker rushed for over 300 yards and had six touchdowns in the win for CAM. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

Pod 4: Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14 

Find a complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

Remsen, St. Mary’s 46 Kingsley-Pierson 6

Don Bosco 54 GTRA 20

Pod 2 

Easton Valley 60 English Valleys 7

Kee, Lansing 42 Turkey Valley 40

Pod 3 

WACO, Wayland 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 8

Pod 4 

