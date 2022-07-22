(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody has hired Chyna Davis as an assistant.
Davis comes to Iowa from Emmanuel College, where she served as head coach.
In a release, Woody said, ““We are extremely excited to add Chyna to our track and field staff. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in coaching the sprints and hurdles, as well as her administrative role in serving as the head coach of Emmanuel College over the last four years.”
Davis will work with the sprinters and hurdlers.
