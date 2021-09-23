(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa announced the addition of a women's college wrestling program on Thursday, becoming the first Power Five institution to do so.
In a release, Iowa men's wrestling coach Tom Brands said, "“This is important to a lot of people for a lot of reasons. This is historic. This needed to happen and it’s appropriate that it is happening first at the University of Iowa. There is no greater place in the world to wrestle than Iowa City, Iowa, and with our new wrestling facility we are prepared to offer world-class training for both our Hawkeye men and women.”
With the addition of women’s wrestling, Iowa will offer 22 sports, including 14 women’s teams and eight men’s teams. The university previously added women’s rowing in 1994 and women’s soccer in 1996.
The program plans to open competition in the 2023-24 season. The search for a head coach will begin shortly.