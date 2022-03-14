(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa announced an extension for head wrestling coach Tom Brands on Monday.
In a release, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said, "“There is no better person to lead the Iowa Wrestling program than Tom Brands. His sustained success at the University of Iowa is unmatched."
Brands has been in charge of the Hawkeyes' program since 2006. He has led the Hawkeyes to four national championships and coached 13 individual champions while compiling a 250-24-1 record.
View the full release from Iowa athletics here.