(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has announced updates to future football non-conference schedules.
Iowa has moved their home game with Northern Illinois from 2025 to September 5th, 2026. Also, Northern Iowa will join the non-conference slate in 2026 and play September 19th at Kinnick Stadium.
In addition, the Hawkeyes have added Ball State to the 2027 home schedule and will play September 4th, and Iowa will meet Northern Illinois on September 15th, 2029 in a game that was previously scheduled for 2020 but canceled due to COVID-19.
Check out the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.