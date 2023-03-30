(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball has moved up the start time of Friday's scheduled contest with Maryland.
The game will now take place at 12 PM rather than 3 PM.
The rest of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 and Sunday at 1:05.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball has moved up the start time of Friday's scheduled contest with Maryland.
The game will now take place at 12 PM rather than 3 PM.
The rest of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 and Sunday at 1:05.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.