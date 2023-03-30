Iowa Baseball

(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball has moved up the start time of Friday's scheduled contest with Maryland.

The game will now take place at 12 PM rather than 3 PM. 

The rest of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 and Sunday at 1:05. 

