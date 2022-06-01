(KMAland) -- The Class 1A, 2A and 3A state quarterfinals at the boys state soccer tournament are complete. Check out the full rundown from Wednesday in Des Moines.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Beckman Catholic 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Find the complete recap from Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley’s tough loss linked here.
Other Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Western Christian 1 Notre Dame, Burlington 0
West Liberty 3 Nevada 2 — 2 OT
Davenport Assumption 2 North Fayette Valley 1
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Lewis Central 2 Humboldt 0
Brayden Shepard and London McSorley both scored goals to lead Lewis Central to the win. Find the complete recap linked here.
Other Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Pella 2 Spencer 1
Gilbert 1 Marion 0
Newton 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny 1
Ankeny Centennial 3 Urbandale 2
Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 Johnston 0 (5-4, PK)