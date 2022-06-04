(KMAland) -- Saturday’s championship matches are set for the boys state soccer tournament in Des Moines.
Check out the full state semifinals rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Western Christian 3 West Liberty 0
Assumption, Davenport 2 Beckman Catholic 0
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS
Lewis Central 2 Newton 1
Lewis Central is back in the state title game for the second time in three seasons. Check out the full story from Nick Stavas here.
Other Iowa Class 2A State Semifinals Scores
Pella 2 Gilbert 1 (4-3, PK)
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 1
Pleasant Valley 3 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0