(Des Moines) -- The Assumption, Lewis Central and Pleasant Valley boys soccer teams won state championships on Saturday.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Championship
Lewis Central 3 Pella 1
Colton Costello’s two goals led the Titans to their second title in the last three seasons. Trevor Maeder has the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Boys State Championship Scores
Class 1A: Assumption, Davenport 2 Western Christian 1 (3-1, PK)
Class 3A: Pleasant Valley 1 Waukee Northwest 0 (4-3, PK)