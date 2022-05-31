IHSAA

(KMAland) -- Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City West claimed boys state team tennis championships on Tuesday.

Xavier beat Spencer (5-0) and Pella (5-2) to win the Class 1A tournament while Iowa City West took down Waukee Northwest (5-1) and Pleasant Valley (5-1) to win Class 2A.

View the full scoreboard below.

STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Tournament 

Semifinal: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Spencer 0

Semifinal: Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 3

Consolation: Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4

Championship: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Pella 2

Class 2A State Tournament 

Semifinals: Pleasant Valley 5 WDM Valley 0

Semifinals: Iowa City West 5 Waukee Northwest 1

Consolation: Waukee Northwest 5 WDM Valley 4

Championship: Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 1

