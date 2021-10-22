(KMAland) -- Underwood was a winner while Treynor and Kuemper Catholic both bowed out in Class 1A state playoff action on Friday.
Underwood 49 Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 3
Alex Ravlin threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-16 efficiency for Underwood in the win. Collin Brandt, Joey Anderson and Jack Vanfossan all had touchdown receptions while Anderson also rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns.
Nathan Russell had 150 yards passing, including 136 to Caelen DeVault.
Ridge View 14 Treynor 0
Cade Harriman had 192 yards of offense and scored both touchdowns for Ridge View in the win. The Raptors held Treynor to 125 yards of total offense.
CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND
Western Christian 21 Kuemper Catholic 7
Underwood 49 Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 3
Ridge View 14 Treynor 0
West Sioux 57 West Monona 7
South Central Calhoun 34 Emmetsburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49 Eagle Grove 0
Beckman Catholic 42 South Hardin 6
Iowa City Regina 41 Cascade 19
Sigourney-Keota 34 Durant 8
Van Meter 77 Pleasantville 14
Woodward-Granger 7 Interstate 35, Truro 0
MFL MarMac 18 Denver 13
Columbus Catholic 27 Aplington-Parkersburg 13
West Branch 35 Cardinal 6
Pella Christian 42 Mediapolis 21
ACGC 40 South Hamilton 22