(KMAland) -- Mason Boothby earned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in an Underwood win while Kuemper also moved on and Treynor and Central Decatur fell out of the 1A postseason.
No. 2 Underwood 49 Interstate 35 17
Alex Ravlin had 102 yards and two touchdowns passing while Garrett Luett threw for another 79 yards and a score for Underwood. Mason Boothby was named the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night, finishing with 81 yards receiving and a touchdown and two interceptions on defense. Maddox Nelson added 121 yard rushing and two touchdowns on just seven carries.
ACGC 34 Treynor 29
Austin Kunkle rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Seth Reno went for 102 and another score to lead ACGC.
Kayden Dirks had 190 yard passing and two touchdowns and rushed for 67 more and two more scores to lead Treynor in a valiant effort. Jace Tams had six catches for 160 yards and the two receiving scores.
No. 8 Mediapolis 52 Central Decatur 7
Sam Boothe threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, including 158 yards and the score to Jaydan Broich. Kade Rockhold topped the CD defense with 10 tackles and a sack.
Other Class 1A State First Round
No. 5 Kuemper Catholic 35 Emmetsburg 8
No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 56 Eagle Grove 8
No. 7 MFL MarMac 48 Durant 12
No. 9 Sigourney-Keota 31 Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
South Hamilton 54 Ridge View 12
No. 1 Van Meter 49 Pleasantville 0
No. 3 West Branch 42 South Hardin 0
No. 4 West Sioux 58 East Sac County 0
Columbus Catholic 14 Denver 7
Dike-New Hartford 48 Cascade 14
No. 10 Pella Christian 31 Regina, Iowa City 0
Western Christian 36 South Central Calhoun 18
Woodward-Granger 34 West Central Valley 3