(KMAland) -- Underwood advanced back to the state quarterfinals with a dominant win over Western Christian on Friday in 1A action.
Pod 1: Underwood 35 Western Christian 0
Alex Ravlin passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lift Underwood to their 10th straight win. Chase Ryan had 96 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns, and Joey Anderson rushed for 214 yards and two scores of his own.
Check out the rest of the 1A scores from Friday below.
IOWA CLASS 1A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Underwood 35 Western Christian 0
West Sioux 45 Ridge View 20
Pod 2
ACGC 34 South Central Calhoun 13
Van Meter 42 Woodward-Granger 0
Pod 3
Dike-New Hartford 35 Pella Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 18 Columbus Catholic 7
Pod 4
Beckman Catholic 24 West Branch 7
MFL MarMac 21 Iowa City Regina 7