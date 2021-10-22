(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Red Oak fell out of the playoffs while Shenandoah’s season ended with a loss in Class 2A action.
PCM 14 Clarinda 13
OABCIG 56 Red Oak 0
Beckett Dejean had 336 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead OABCIG in the dominant win.
West Central Valley 41 Shenandoah 21
West Central Valley scored 27 unanswered points to take the regular season win. Hunter Keller had 129 yards rushing and a touchdown and added three interceptions on defense. Kaedon Lindsay picked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for WCV.
Brody Cullin had five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown for Shenandoah.
CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
Williamsburg 40 Clarke 0
Greene County 55 Roland Story 14
West Lyon 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
Southeast Valley 46 Sheldon 7
Spirit Lake 46 Osage 20
Waukon 38 West Liberty 24
Monticello 41 Union 35
West Marshall 42 Centerville 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38 Estherville Lincoln Central 23
Clear Lake 41 Unity Christian 28
North Fayette Valley 29 New Hampton 28
Camanche 35 Wahlert Catholic 20
Mid-Prairie 35 Northeast 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 35 Davis County 25
REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
