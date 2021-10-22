Beckett Dejean, OABCIG.jpg

Beckett Dejean, OABCIG

(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Red Oak fell out of the playoffs while Shenandoah’s season ended with a loss in Class 2A action.

PCM 14 Clarinda 13 

OABCIG 56 Red Oak 0 

Beckett Dejean had 336 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead OABCIG in the dominant win.

West Central Valley 41 Shenandoah 21 

Hunter Keller, West Central Valley.jpg

Hunter Keller, West Central Valley

West Central Valley scored 27 unanswered points to take the regular season win. Hunter Keller had 129 yards rushing and a touchdown and added three interceptions on defense. Kaedon Lindsay picked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for WCV.

Brody Cullin had five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown for Shenandoah.

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

Williamsburg 40 Clarke 0

Greene County 55 Roland Story 14

West Lyon 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

Southeast Valley 46 Sheldon 7

Spirit Lake 46 Osage 20

Waukon 38 West Liberty 24

Monticello 41 Union 35

West Marshall 42 Centerville 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38 Estherville Lincoln Central 23

Clear Lake 41 Unity Christian 28

North Fayette Valley 29 New Hampton 28

Camanche 35 Wahlert Catholic 20

Mid-Prairie 35 Northeast 28

Iowa Falls-Alden 35 Davis County 25

REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS 

