(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday.
Clarinda 56 Roland-Story 27
Other Class 2A State First Round
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0
No. 9 Greene County 35 Union, LaPorte City 13
Monticello 42 Central Lee 0
No. 7 Osage 49 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15
No. 4 Spirit Lake 35 Sheldon 7
No. 8 Waukon 24 New Hampton 22
No. 3 West Marshall 63 Clarke 13
No. 2 Williamsburg 42 Camanche 0
Centerville 50 Des Moines Christian 42
Crestwood 28 North Fayette Valley 20
Mid-Prairie 7 Northeast 6
Clear Lake 28 PCM 27
No. 5 OABCIG 29 Unity Christian 23
No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 62 West Liberty 0
No. 6 West Lyon 37 Estherville-Lincoln Central 26
OTHER KMALAND IOWA REGULAR SEASON
Red Oak 42 Chariton 12
Red Oak’s Riley Fouts rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to the win. Dawson Bond added 15 tackles to break the single-season record at the school. Adam Baier blocked a punt, recovered the ball and ran it in for a 30-yard touchdown.