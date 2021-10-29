Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central .jpg

Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central dominated Spencer to highlight Class 4A state playoff action on Friday. 

Jonathan Humpal had a big night for Lewis Central with 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added 78 yards receiving. Braylon Kammrad threw for 178 yards and two scores and also rushed for a touchdown. Luciano Fidone tallied 89 yards receiving and two touchdowns and picked up 78 yards in punt return yardage.

IOWA CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1  

Decorah 14 North Scott 10

Winterset 24 Clear Creek-Amana 17

Pod 2 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45 Burlington 8

Webster City 57 Norwalk 20

Pod 3 

Waverly-Shell Rock 41 Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Bondurant-Farrar 36 Fort Dodge 9

Pod 4 

Indianola 41 Carlisle 0

Lewis Central 46 Spencer 14

