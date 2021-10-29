(KMAland) -- Lewis Central dominated Spencer to highlight Class 4A state playoff action on Friday.
Pod 4: Lewis Central 46 Spencer 14
Jonathan Humpal had a big night for Lewis Central with 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added 78 yards receiving. Braylon Kammrad threw for 178 yards and two scores and also rushed for a touchdown. Luciano Fidone tallied 89 yards receiving and two touchdowns and picked up 78 yards in punt return yardage.
IOWA CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Decorah 14 North Scott 10
Winterset 24 Clear Creek-Amana 17
Pod 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45 Burlington 8
Webster City 57 Norwalk 20
Pod 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 41 Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Bondurant-Farrar 36 Fort Dodge 9
Pod 4
Indianola 41 Carlisle 0
Lewis Central 46 Spencer 14