Isaac Grundman, Gabe Funk, Keigan Kitzman, Lenox.jpg

Isaac Grundman, Gabe Funk, Keigan Kitzman, Lenox

(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Southeast Warren, CAM and West Harrison all moved on in Class 8-Player postseason action on Friday.

Fremont-Mills 44 Moravia 38 

Fremont-Mills held off a late charge from Moravia to get the win and advance on in the playoffs. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

No. 10 Southeast Warren 38 East Mills 32 

Southeast Warren scored late on a trick play and then held East Mills out of the end zone with two defensive stands to secure the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

No. 8 West Harrison 29 Bedford 27

Walker Rife, West Harrison.jpg

Walker Rife, West Harrison

Walker Rife had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns on offense and an interception on defense. Mason McIntosh threw for 186 yards for the Hawkeyes.

Quentin King topped Bedford with 108 yards rushing and a touchdown.

No. 5 Lenox 66 Colo-Nesco 14 

Isaac Grundman had 170 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Keigan Kitzman added 86 yards and four scores and Gabe Funk pitched in 96 yards rushing to lead Lenox.

Brecken Clatt had 110 yards rushing, 73 yards receiving and two offensive touchdowns for Colo-Nesco.

No. 9 CAM, Anita 58 Baxter 38 

Jack Follmann, CAM.jpg

Jack Follmann, CAM

Jack Follmann had six touchdowns for the CAM Cougars, finishing with 104 yards rushing and five scores and 98 yards receiving and one more touchdown. Follmann also added 11 tackles on defense.

Chase Spieker threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and Sam Foreman was his top target with seven catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Other Class 8-Player State First Round

No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen 76 Audubon 0

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 14

No. 2 Don Bosco 48 Winfield-Mt. Union 18

No. 3 Easton Valley 40 BGM 32

GTRA 50 Kingsley-Pierson 34

Montezuma 44 Iowa Valley 42

No. 7 Turkey Valley 71 Edgewood-Colesburg 42

No. 6 Newell-Fonda 55 Harris-Lake Park 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 New London 14

Central City 46 Tripoli 26

Other KMAland Iowa Regular Season 

Woodbine 50 East Union 34

