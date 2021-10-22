Brendan Knapp, SW Valley.jpg

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr are all moving on in the Class A state playoffs.

HMS 70 Tri-Center 54 

Michael Turner had 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Tri-Center in the defeat.

Connor Dodd led HMS with 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12 

Dallas Kluender topped Woodbury Central with 191 yards passing and five touchdowns while Max McGill carried 18 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Sternberg threw for 109 yards and a touchdown for AHSTW. Luke Sternberg also had a nine-yard touchdown run.

Logan-Magnolia 42 Gehlen Catholic 14 

Find the complete recap from Logan-Magnolia’s win at our Local Sports News Page.

Southwest Valley 53 Ogden 22 

Brendan Knapp led Southwest Valley with 183 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Timberwolves quarterback also threw for 70 yards and two scores.

Mount Ayr 34 Madrid 20 

Adler Shay had two rushing touchdowns while Jaixen Frost had a rushing score, a passing touchdown and an interception for Mount Ayr.

CLASS A FIRST ROUND

HMS 70 Tri-Center 54

Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12

Logan-Magnolia 42 Gehlen Catholic 14

South O’Brien 21 IKM-Manning 7

Southwest Valley 53 Ogden 22

Mount Ayr 34 Madrid 20

West Hancock 43 Alta-Aurelia 7

Grundy Center 35 Saint Ansgar 8

North Linn 46 Nashua-Plainfield 16

Lisbon 30 Bellevue 27

Lynnville-Sully 40 Highland, Riverside 15

North Butler 12 Starmont 0

Wapsie Valley 28 Alburnett 6

East Buchanan 44 Newman Catholic 29

North Tama 23 Wapello 22

Earlham 28 Belle Plaine 0

REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS

Central Decatur 30 Colfax-Mingo 21

