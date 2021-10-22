(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr are all moving on in the Class A state playoffs.
HMS 70 Tri-Center 54
Michael Turner had 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Tri-Center in the defeat.
Connor Dodd led HMS with 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12
Dallas Kluender topped Woodbury Central with 191 yards passing and five touchdowns while Max McGill carried 18 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Kyle Sternberg threw for 109 yards and a touchdown for AHSTW. Luke Sternberg also had a nine-yard touchdown run.
Logan-Magnolia 42 Gehlen Catholic 14
Southwest Valley 53 Ogden 22
Brendan Knapp led Southwest Valley with 183 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Timberwolves quarterback also threw for 70 yards and two scores.
Mount Ayr 34 Madrid 20
Adler Shay had two rushing touchdowns while Jaixen Frost had a rushing score, a passing touchdown and an interception for Mount Ayr.
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
South O’Brien 21 IKM-Manning 7
Southwest Valley 53 Ogden 22
Mount Ayr 34 Madrid 20
West Hancock 43 Alta-Aurelia 7
Grundy Center 35 Saint Ansgar 8
North Linn 46 Nashua-Plainfield 16
Lisbon 30 Bellevue 27
Lynnville-Sully 40 Highland, Riverside 15
North Butler 12 Starmont 0
Wapsie Valley 28 Alburnett 6
East Buchanan 44 Newman Catholic 29
North Tama 23 Wapello 22
Earlham 28 Belle Plaine 0
REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
Central Decatur 30 Colfax-Mingo 21