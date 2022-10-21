(KMAland) -- Class A District 7 continued to prove its strength with a trio of wins from AHSTW, Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr on Friday in the opening round of the postseason.
No. 3 AHSTW 46 Westwood 21
Luke Sternberg had 234 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Kyle Sternberg threw for 177 and a score. Brayden Lund pulled in six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Cole Scheffler had a key 53-yard pick six for the Vikings.
Westwood’s Jackson Dewald had 35 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Hinton 46 Logan-Magnolia 22
Beau DeRocher carried 16 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns to lift Hinton to the key road win.
Calvin Collins had two rushing touchdowns for Logan-Magnolia.
Southwest Valley 21 Madrid 14
Southwest Valley scored the final 14 points of the game, including the go-ahead touchdown from Evan Timmerman, who had two rushing scores. Bradlee Grantz also scored a touchdown for the Timberwolves. Marshall Knapp had an interception, and Robbie Barnes clinched the win with a key strip sack.
No. 10 Mount Ayr 27 Ogden 24
Jaixen Frost’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Pierson with 40 seconds left proved to be the game-winner for the Raiders.
Other A State First Round
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 40 Tri-Center 22
Alburnett 38 Bellevue 27
No. 2 Grundy Center 49 Belle Plaine 0
No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 North Union 31
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 49 Earlham 16
North Linn 45 Wapello 0
No. 1 West Hancock 44 Nashua-Plainfield 16
No. 4 Woodbury Central 42 South O’Brien 0
Columbus Community 62 Maquoketa Valley 14
East Buchanan 44 Lisbon 14
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 Hudson 42
No. 9 Wapsie Valley 35 Saint Ansgar 0
Other KMAland Iowa Regular Season
Akron-Westfield 34 Riverside 0