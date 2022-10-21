Kyle Sternberg, Cole Scheffler, Luke Sternberg, Brayden Lund, AHSTW.jpg

Kyle Sternberg, Cole Scheffler, Luke Sternberg, Brayden Lund, AHSTW

(KMAland) -- Class A District 7 continued to prove its strength with a trio of wins from AHSTW, Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr on Friday in the opening round of the postseason.

No. 3 AHSTW 46 Westwood 21 

Luke Sternberg had 234 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Kyle Sternberg threw for 177 and a score. Brayden Lund pulled in six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Cole Scheffler had a key 53-yard pick six for the Vikings.

Westwood’s Jackson Dewald had 35 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Hinton 46 Logan-Magnolia 22 

Beau DeRocher, Hinton.jpg

Beau DeRocher, Hinton

Beau DeRocher carried 16 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns to lift Hinton to the key road win.

Calvin Collins had two rushing touchdowns for Logan-Magnolia.

Southwest Valley 21 Madrid 14 

Southwest Valley scored the final 14 points of the game, including the go-ahead touchdown from Evan Timmerman, who had two rushing scores. Bradlee Grantz also scored a touchdown for the Timberwolves. Marshall Knapp had an interception, and Robbie Barnes clinched the win with a key strip sack.

No. 10 Mount Ayr 27 Ogden 24 

Jaixen Frost, Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr.jpeg

Jaixen Frost, Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr

Jaixen Frost’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Pierson with 40 seconds left proved to be the game-winner for the Raiders.

Other A State First Round

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 40 Tri-Center 22

Alburnett 38 Bellevue 27

No. 2 Grundy Center 49 Belle Plaine 0

No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 North Union 31

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 49 Earlham 16

North Linn 45 Wapello 0

No. 1 West Hancock 44 Nashua-Plainfield 16

No. 4 Woodbury Central 42 South O’Brien 0

Columbus Community 62 Maquoketa Valley 14

East Buchanan 44 Lisbon 14

No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 Hudson 42

No. 9 Wapsie Valley 35 Saint Ansgar 0

Other KMAland Iowa Regular Season 

Akron-Westfield 34 Riverside 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.