(KMAland) -- Woodbury Central shut out Southwest Valley while Logan-Magnolia was dominant in Iowa Class A state playoff action on Friday.
Pod 2: Woodbury Central 35 Southwest Valley 0
Woodbury Central’s Max McGill had 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Dallas Kluender added 216 yards passing and three touchdowns. Carter Bleil tallied six receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Brendan Knapp topped Southwest Valley with 41 yards rushing. The Timberwolves managed just 142 yards of offense in the defeat.
Pod 2: Logan-Magnolia 34 Mount Ayr 7
Logan-Magnolia had five touchdowns drives in their first five possessions on their way to the dominant win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
West Hancock 31 South O’Brien 7
HMS 26 North Butler 7
Pod 2
Pod 3
Grundy Center 6 Earlham 0
North Tama 12 Lynnville-Sully 8
Pod 4
Wapsie Valley 7 North Linn 6
East Buchanan 12 Lisbon 8