(Iowa City) -- Iowa has announced strength coach Chris Doyle will not return to the football program.
According to multiple reports, the two sides have reached a “separation agreement” that is effective immediately. On June 6, Iowa announced Doyle was placed on administrative leave, pending an independent review into “racial disparities in the Iowa football program.”
Stadium Network’s Brett McMurphy reports Doyle will receive $1.11 million in a buyout with full health benefits for the next 15 months.