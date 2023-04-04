(Iowa City) -- Iowa/Drake softball for Tuesday has been postponed to next week.
The Tuesday afternoon game will now be played at Drake on Wednesday, April 12th at 5:00 PM.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 12:05 pm
(Iowa City) -- Iowa/Drake softball for Tuesday has been postponed to next week.
The Tuesday afternoon game will now be played at Drake on Wednesday, April 12th at 5:00 PM.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.