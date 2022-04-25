(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery has elevated Courtney Eldridge to the role of an assistant coach.
Eldridge has spent the past season on the Hawkeyes’ staff in various roles, including video coordinator and director of recruiting and player development.
In a release, McCaffery said, “I have had a relationship with Courtney for a long time. He played for me at UNCG, has been on my staff, and has a great relationship with our players. He is a tireless worker, who has tremendous character and experience that will benefit our program.”
Eldridge replaces Billy Taylor, who was hired as the head coach at Elon.
View the full release from Iowa here.