(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has extended head football coach Kirk Ferentz's contract through the 2029 season.
In a release, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said, "“Kirk’s consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner. His success over the past 23 years speaks for itself. He is an asset to the University of Iowa and our athletics department as a whole. The foundation of his program is strong, and the future looks bright.”
Ferentz has served as Iowa's head coach since 1999 with a 178-110 record. He's led the Hawkeyes to 18 bowl games, has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times and was the AP National Coach of the Year in 2002.
Ferentz’s total annual compensation under the new agreement will be $7 million and includes a $500,000 base, $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million longevity bonus.
View the full release from Iowa athletics here.