Fran McCaffery
Photo: Iowa Athletics

(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has announced an extension for men's basketball coach for Fran McCaffery. 

The extension is through the 2027-28 season. McCaffery's annual salary will increase over the last five years of the extension. 

McCaffery came to Iowa in 2010 after stops at UNC-Greensboro and Siena. During his 11 seasons in Iowa City, he has compiled a 215-50 record and taken the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament five times. 

The Hawkeyes are a two seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They will face Grand Canyon Saturday evening. The complete release from the university can be found here

