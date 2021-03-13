(Indianapolis) -- Iowa was routed by Maryland in the finals of the Big Ten Women's Tournament on Saturday.
Maryland (24-2) beat Iowa (18-9) 104-84. The Terrapins led 29-18 after one and took a 55-37 lead into halftime.
Monika Czinano paced the Hawkeyes with 22 points. Caitlin Clark scored 21 points. Clark also hauled in eight boards and served seven assists.
Kate Martin had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Gabbie Marshall also scored 11.
McKenna Warnock posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Chloe Bibby led Maryland with 21 points.