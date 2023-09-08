(KMAland) -- The nation’s top women's college field hockey team resides in Iowa City.
The engineer behind the top-ranked squad, University of Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci, recently joined KMA's Upon Further Review to discuss her team's stellar season.
Iowa is 4-0 with wins over nationally-rated Wake Forest and North Carolina.
"Coming into this season, we brought in a freshman class of eight," Cellucci said. "We've started five of them. They're playing like a true team, which is great to see. We're scoring goals in different ways and playing solid defense, which has always been a solid hallmark of Iowa field hockey. We just have to keep growing."
The highlight of Iowa's young season came on August 27th when they notched a 3-2 overtime win over top-ranked North Carolina.
"We had a great game plan going in," Cellucci said. "We were opportunistic. What a great feeling. We've given them a lot of trouble in previous years. To finally get the monkey off our back was an awesome feeling."
The Hawkeyes were No. 1 in latest Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association rankings. It's the second time they've been ranked No. 1 in program history. Iowa has emerged as a perennial contender, but the success comes after replacing several contributors from last year's Elite Eight squad, including two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Anthe Nijziel.
"We've exceeded expectations," Cellucci said. "We knew this recruiting class would contribute right away. We thought it would take us a little longer to get going. We've gelled quickly and have overachieved. Our expectation is always to win championships. They don't change, but we thought it would take longer to get going. We've started fast."
Freshman Dionne van Aalsum has been a goal-scoring machine with eight winners in her first four matches for the Hawkeyes. Goalie Mia Magnotta has allowed only two goals and managed 10 saves in 239 minutes of play.
The Hawkeyes have not fallen out of the top 10 of the rankings in five years. They've also made the Elite Eight in the past four seasons, including a Final Four trip in 2021. While the names and faces changed for the Hawkeyes this year, the expectation hasn't.
"Our mantra is it's us versus us," Cellucci said. "To be ranked number one is fantastic, but it's meaningless at this point. Our goals are to compete for a Big Ten Championship and advance to the Final Four. The only way we do that is if we focus on the present and get better each week."
Iowa plays Central Michigan Friday afternoon. Hear the full interview with Coach Cellucci below.