USA Today Coaches Poll.jpg
Photo: USA Today

(KMAland) -- Iowa finished No. 2 in the final women’s college basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 .

The Hawkeyes are one of four Big Ten Conference teams in the top seven of the final poll. Iowa State is also ranked in final poll at No. 25. View the regional conference teams and their rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here

Women’s USA Today Coaches Top 25 

2. Iowa

5. Maryland

6. Ohio State

7. Indiana

9. UConn

12. Villanova

17. Oklahoma

19. Texas

23. Michigan 

25. Iowa State

Others RV: South Dakota State, Kansas, Marquette.

