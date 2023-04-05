(KMAland) -- Iowa finished No. 2 in the final women’s college basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25 .
The Hawkeyes are one of four Big Ten Conference teams in the top seven of the final poll. Iowa State is also ranked in final poll at No. 25. View the regional conference teams and their rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here.
Women’s USA Today Coaches Top 25
2. Iowa
5. Maryland
6. Ohio State
7. Indiana
9. UConn
12. Villanova
17. Oklahoma
19. Texas
23. Michigan
25. Iowa State
Others RV: South Dakota State, Kansas, Marquette.