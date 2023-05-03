(Iowa City) -- Iowa football picked up a commitment for their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, adding 3-star offensive tackle Bodey McCaslin.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle out of St. Charles East is ranked as the No. 13 player in Illinois, the No. 45 offensive tackle in the country and a top-600 player in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
McCaslin reported other Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.