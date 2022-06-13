(Iowa City) -- The Iowa baseball program received a commitment from pitcher Jack Young on Monday.
Young comes to Iowa City from Parkland College.
Young tossed 28 2/3 innings last season with a 5.97 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
