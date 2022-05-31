(KMAland) -- Underwood and Abraham Lincoln were winners while Lewis Central and Bishop Heelan Catholic both lost in Iowa girls state tournament soccer action on Tuesday.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Underwood 4 Dike-New Hartford 2
Tieler Hull had two goals and Cassidy Cunningham and Georgia Paulson finished with one goal apiece in the Underwood win. Find the complete recap of Underwood’s first state tournament win at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 1 Center Point-Urbana 0
Nevada 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Des Moines Christian 3 Van Meter 1
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Norwalk 3 Lewis Central 1
Lewis Central’s Haylee Erickson scored the first goal of the game before Norwalk found the final three in the second half. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Dallas Center-Grimes 5 North Polk 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3 Spencer 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 3 North Scott 1
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Abraham Lincoln 3 Dowling Catholic 0
Piper McGuire, Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Hanna Schimmer all scored one goal each for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
West Des Moines Valley 3 Muscatine 1
Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee Northwest 1
Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0