IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Underwood and Abraham Lincoln were winners while Lewis Central and Bishop Heelan Catholic both lost in Iowa girls state tournament soccer action on Tuesday.

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Underwood 4 Dike-New Hartford 2 

Tieler Hull had two goals and Cassidy Cunningham and Georgia Paulson finished with one goal apiece in the Underwood win. Find the complete recap of Underwood’s first state tournament win at our Local Sports News Page.

Other Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Davenport Assumption 1 Center Point-Urbana 0

Nevada 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Des Moines Christian 3 Van Meter 1

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Norwalk 3 Lewis Central 1 

Lewis Central’s Haylee Erickson scored the first goal of the game before Norwalk found the final three in the second half. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

Other Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes 5 North Polk 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3 Spencer 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 3 North Scott 1

IOWA CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Abraham Lincoln 3 Dowling Catholic 0 

Piper McGuire, Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Hanna Schimmer all scored one goal each for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

West Des Moines Valley 3 Muscatine 1

Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee Northwest 1

Ankeny 1 Pleasant Valley 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.