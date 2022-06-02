IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- It was state semifinal day at the Iowa Girls State Soccer Tournament on Thursday. Check out the rundown below.

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS 

Des Moines Christian 2 Underwood 0 

Underwood’s fantastic season came to a finish in a state semifinal on Thursday. Check out the complete recap linked here

Other Class 1A State Semifinal 

Davenport Assumption 2 Nevada 1 (3-1 PKs)

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS

Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Norwalk 0

IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS

Abraham Lincoln 1 Ankeny 0 — OT 

Hanna Schiimmer’s overtime goal sent the Lynx into the state championship. Check out the complete recap linked here

Other Class 3A State Semifinal 

Ankeny Centennial 2 West Des Moines Valley 1 (2-0 PKs)

