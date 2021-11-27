(Iowa City) -- The Iowa football program landed an in-state pledge from Indianola's Carter Erickson on Friday.
Erickson is projected as an athlete, but played receiver and defensive back for Indianola last year.
Erickson was a key cog in the Indians' potent passing attack last year, hauling in 45 balls for 714 yards and six scores. Defensively, he accumulated 51 tackles, 14 for loss, four sacks and four interceptions.
According to Rivals, he also had interest from North Dakota, Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa.