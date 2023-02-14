(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State each dropped a spot in the latest Women's College Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Hawkeyes are now No. 7 while Iowa State is No. 20.
South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1, followed by Indiana, Stanford, LSU and Utah.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
COACHES POLL
2. Indiana
6. UConn
7. Iowa
8. Maryland
12. Oklahoma
13. Michigan
14. Ohio State
15. Villanova
20. Iowa State
22. Texas
RV: Illinois, South Dakota State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Purdue