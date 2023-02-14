KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State each dropped a spot in the latest Women's College Basketball Coaches Poll. 

The Hawkeyes are now No. 7 while Iowa State is No. 20.

South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1, followed by Indiana, Stanford, LSU and Utah. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

COACHES POLL

2. Indiana

6. UConn

7. Iowa

8. Maryland

12. Oklahoma

13. Michigan

14. Ohio State

15. Villanova

20. Iowa State

22. Texas

RV: Illinois, South Dakota State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Purdue 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.