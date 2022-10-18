NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 4 and Iowa State is at No. 8 in the first women’s college basketball Associated Press poll.

Creighton (21) and Nebraska (22) are also ranked in the first top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the full top 25 linked here

3. Texas 

4. Iowa

8. Iowa State

11. Indiana

14. Ohio State

15. Oklahoma

17. Maryland

18. Baylor

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. South Dakota State 

25. Michigan

Others RV: Kansas, Villanova, DePaul, SouthDakota, Kansas State.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.