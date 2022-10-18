(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 4 and Iowa State is at No. 8 in the first women’s college basketball Associated Press poll.
Creighton (21) and Nebraska (22) are also ranked in the first top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below and find the full top 25 linked here.
3. Texas
4. Iowa
8. Iowa State
11. Indiana
14. Ohio State
15. Oklahoma
17. Maryland
18. Baylor
21. Creighton
22. Nebraska
23. South Dakota State
25. Michigan
Others RV: Kansas, Villanova, DePaul, SouthDakota, Kansas State.