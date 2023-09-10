(KMAland) -- Iowa football has rejoined the Associated Press and Coaches Poll Top 25.
The Hawkeyes were No. 25 in the AP and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.
Georgia is still No. 1 in both polls. Michigan, Florida State, Texas and USC are the rest of the top five in the AP Poll while Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State and USC complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Michigan (2) (same)
4. Texas (2) (up 6)
6. Ohio State (down 2)
7. Penn State (same)
15. Kansas State (same)
19. Oklahoma (down 2)
25. Iowa (NR)
RV: TCU, Kansas, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Maryland
COACHES POLL TOP 25
2. Michigan (1) (same)
4. Ohio State (same)
6. Texas (up 4)
7. Penn State (same)
15. Kansas State (same)
16. Oklahoma (up 1)
24. Iowa (NR)
RV: TCU, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State