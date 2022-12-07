(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named the Associated Press Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Campbell earned this honor after posting 118 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Campbell was also named to the AP's First Team All-Big Ten Defense. Teammate Sam LaPorta (TE) was also on the first team.
Iowa's Drew Stevens (K), Lukas Van Ness (DE), Riley Moss (CB), Cooper DeJean (CB), Kaevon Merriweather (S) and Tory Taylor (P) and Nebraska's Trey Palmer (WR) and Garrett Nelson (DE) were second-team nods.
View the full teams here.