Iowa Hawkeyes Football
Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

(KMAland) -- University of Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk will forego a sixth season of college football and enter the NFL Draft. 

The Lafayette, Indiana native came to Iowa as a graduate transfer in 2020 from Indiana. 

